Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India and Kuwait hold 7th round of Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi

Aug 26, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The seventh round of Foreign Office Consultations between India and Kuwait was held in New Delhi today. During the meeting, both sides undertook a comprehensive review of the bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. Both sides discussed the various ongoing initiatives and avenues to further deepen strategic partnership in various spheres, including political, trade, investment, defence, energy, culture and people-to-people ties. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, bilateral trade between India and Kuwait stands at 10 billion US dollars per annum.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi to visit Japan and China for Bilateral talks and SCO Summit

Aug 26, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump fires federal reserve Governor Lisa Cook over mortgage fraud allegations

Aug 26, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Lithuanian parliament approves Inga Ruginiene as new Prime Minister

Aug 26, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar Aug 26: अमेरिकी टैरिफ से पहले Sensex 849 अंक गिरा, निफ्टी 256 अंक नीचे; रुपया कमजोर

26 August 2025 10:50 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Aug 26: Markets Slide Ahead of US Tariffs on Indian Goods, Sensex falls 849 pts

26 August 2025 10:45 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi to visit Japan and China for Bilateral talks and SCO Summit

26 August 2025 10:38 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump fires federal reserve Governor Lisa Cook over mortgage fraud allegations

26 August 2025 10:36 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!