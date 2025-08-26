India and Kuwait hold 7th round of Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi

AMN/ WEB DESK

The seventh round of Foreign Office Consultations between India and Kuwait was held in New Delhi today. During the meeting, both sides undertook a comprehensive review of the bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. Both sides discussed the various ongoing initiatives and avenues to further deepen strategic partnership in various spheres, including political, trade, investment, defence, energy, culture and people-to-people ties. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, bilateral trade between India and Kuwait stands at 10 billion US dollars per annum.