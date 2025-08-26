Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Lithuanian parliament approves Inga Ruginiene as new Prime Minister

Aug 26, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Lithuanian parliament today approved the appointment of Social Democrat Inga Ruginiene as Lithuania’s new Prime Minister. After the Parliament’s approval, Ruginiene, the incumbent minister of social security and labour, now has up to 15 days to present a new cabinet list agreed with the President to the Parliament for a vote, reports said today. She will officially take office after the president signs a decree appointing her as the prime minister. Ruginiene was elected to parliament for the first time in 2024. Before her political career, she served as chair of the Lithuanian Trade Union Confederation.

HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar Aug 26: अमेरिकी टैरिफ से पहले Sensex 849 अंक गिरा, निफ्टी 256 अंक नीचे; रुपया कमजोर

26 August 2025 10:50 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Aug 26: Markets Slide Ahead of US Tariffs on Indian Goods, Sensex falls 849 pts

26 August 2025 10:45 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi to visit Japan and China for Bilateral talks and SCO Summit

26 August 2025 10:38 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump fires federal reserve Governor Lisa Cook over mortgage fraud allegations

26 August 2025 10:36 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
