Lithuanian parliament approves Inga Ruginiene as new Prime Minister

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Lithuanian parliament today approved the appointment of Social Democrat Inga Ruginiene as Lithuania’s new Prime Minister. After the Parliament’s approval, Ruginiene, the incumbent minister of social security and labour, now has up to 15 days to present a new cabinet list agreed with the President to the Parliament for a vote, reports said today. She will officially take office after the president signs a decree appointing her as the prime minister. Ruginiene was elected to parliament for the first time in 2024. Before her political career, she served as chair of the Lithuanian Trade Union Confederation.