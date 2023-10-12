India and China agree to maintain momentum of dialogue through military and diplomatic mechanisms

AMN / WEB DESK

The 20th round of India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side on 9th and 10th of October. The two sides exchanged views in a frank, open, and constructive manner for an early and mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector in accordance with the guidance provided by the national leadership of the two countries.

In a statement, External Affairs Ministry said, India and China agreed to maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations through the relevant military and diplomatic mechanisms. They also committed to maintaining peace and tranquility on the ground in the border areas in the interim.