Israel-Palestine War: India has always believed in an independent state of Palestine, says MEA

AMN / WEB DESK

Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine the India’s Ministry of External Affairs today advocated the resumption of direct negotiations for a peaceful resolution between the two states.

Releasing a statement, MEA said, “Our policy in this regard has been long-standing and consistent. India has always advocated the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent, and viable State of Palestine living within secure and recognized borders, side by side at peace with Israel.”

Meanwhile, with the ongoing developments in Israel and Palestine, a 24-hour Control Room has been set up in the MEA to monitor the situation. It also gave the details of the control room with telephone numbers.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar today chaired a meeting to review preparations for “Operation Ajay”. The operation is meant to bring back Indian citizens stuck in Israel. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi took to his social media ‘X’ and stated that the MEA team stands ready to assist Indian citizens to return home.

Registration for Indian citizens began today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the operation to bring back around 18,000 Indians in Israel. The first flight is expected to depart from Tel Aviv this evening. The Indian embassy in Israel is providing assistance to Indian companies and has set up a helpline for Indian citizens in need of assistance.

Yesterday, the MEA had set up a 24-hour control room in view of the escalating conflict. The control room will help monitor the situation and provide information and assistance.