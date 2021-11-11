India, China harden positions on LAC row
Bangladesh govt raises prices of diesel, kerosene by 15 Taka per litre
Haryana govt notifies State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020; To come into force from Jan 15, 2022
France to help India in advanced military technologies
Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan to be held in New Delhi on Nov 10
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Nov 2021 01:22:35      انڈین آواز

Incessant rains leave 12 dead in Tamil Nadu; IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Chennai by evening

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west northwestwards and lay centered at 11 30 pm yesterday about 300 km east southeast of Chennai and 280 km east southeast of Puducherry. It is very likely to move west northwestwards and reach near North Tamilnadu coast by early today morning. It is likely to continue to move west north westwards and cross North Tamilnadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Karaikal and Sriharikota close to the north of Puducherry by today evening.

Continuous downpour in Chennai and suburban areas and in the Northern districts since yesterday evening threw normal life out of gear. Strong winds are howling at a speed of 75 to 195 cms per second in the coastal areas where the depression is likely to hit the land. The Met department has warned of extremely bad weather as the depression crosses by today evening. The State control centre and district control centres are maintaining vigil and on high alert. Eleven NDRF teams along with seventy-five thousand policemen have been deployed for rescue and relief work. State disaster rescue force, coastal security guards, special task force are involved in the rescue and relief mission apart from volunteers. More than three hundred Tamil Nadu home guards are on standby.

Minister for Revenue and disaster management KKSSR Ramachandran said that the death toll due to heavy rains has risen to 12. Educational institutions have been closed due to rains in many coastal districts. Subways in the city have been closed Suburban and metro trains have lessened their services. Trains and air services are delayed or canceled depending on the flooding and wind speeds.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

United and undefeated Pakistan chasing another shot at glory

Putting a rocky lead-in to one side, Pakistan have emerged as the team to beat at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. ...

ICC Men’s T-20 World Cup: New Zealand beat England in semifinals by five wickets at Abu Dhabi

New Zealand stormed into the ICC Men's T-20 World Cup final after beating England by five wickets at Abu Dhabi ...

RS 2.2-crore domestic badminton under new format from next month

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The Rs 2.2- crore domestic badminton season under new format will commence fr ...

خبرنامہ

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz