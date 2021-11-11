Incessant rains leave 12 dead in Tamil Nadu; IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Chennai by evening

WEB DESK

The depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west northwestwards and lay centered at 11 30 pm yesterday about 300 km east southeast of Chennai and 280 km east southeast of Puducherry. It is very likely to move west northwestwards and reach near North Tamilnadu coast by early today morning. It is likely to continue to move west north westwards and cross North Tamilnadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Karaikal and Sriharikota close to the north of Puducherry by today evening.

Continuous downpour in Chennai and suburban areas and in the Northern districts since yesterday evening threw normal life out of gear. Strong winds are howling at a speed of 75 to 195 cms per second in the coastal areas where the depression is likely to hit the land. The Met department has warned of extremely bad weather as the depression crosses by today evening. The State control centre and district control centres are maintaining vigil and on high alert. Eleven NDRF teams along with seventy-five thousand policemen have been deployed for rescue and relief work. State disaster rescue force, coastal security guards, special task force are involved in the rescue and relief mission apart from volunteers. More than three hundred Tamil Nadu home guards are on standby.

Minister for Revenue and disaster management KKSSR Ramachandran said that the death toll due to heavy rains has risen to 12. Educational institutions have been closed due to rains in many coastal districts. Subways in the city have been closed Suburban and metro trains have lessened their services. Trains and air services are delayed or canceled depending on the flooding and wind speeds.