Winter round the corner, Telangana records below 15 degrees Celsius

In Telangana, temperatures are coming down day by day with winter season slowly setting in. Especially mornings are becoming colder, with many areas in the state including Hyderabad witnessing temperatures plunging below 15 degrees Celsius. The lowest minimum temperatures are being recorded 1-3 degrees Celsius than normal across the state. Satwar in Sangareddy district recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 11.1 degrees Celsius yesterday while in the GHMC limits, Rajendranagar recorded the lowest temperature at 14.7 degrees Celsius. The Telangana State Planning Development Society has informed that minimum temperatures are likely to be around 18-20 degrees which are less than normal.