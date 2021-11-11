Odisha government launches road safety initiative ‘Rakshak’ to train first responders

AMN

Odisha government yesterday launched Rakshak, a road safety initiative to save precious lives. In a first of its kind State-level program, 30,000 volunteers staying or working at the eateries and different business establishments located near accident-prone spots will be trained as First Responders to road accidents. Under the program, 300 master trainers will train and empower the local people in all the 30 districts to render help to the victims of road accidents. These 30,000 first responders will be equipped to administer first aid and pre-hospital trauma care to accident victims within the golden hour. According to sources, while about 1.5 lakh people lose their lives in road accidents across the country every year, Odisha annually loses more than 5,000 precious lives in accidents.