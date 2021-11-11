Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulates everyone for administering 13 lakh 52 thousand vaccines

AMN

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday administered 13 lakh 52 thousand vaccines till late night which remained highest in the country yesterday. The state conducted a Mega Vaccination drive to achieve complete vaccination by the end of December this year.

AIR Correspondent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated everyone for setting the record of maximum vaccination in the country. Arrangements were made for vaccination at 11 thousand 159 immunization centers in the state. Covid Vaccination Maha Abhiyan is being conducted in the state to achieve complete vaccination. In the series of vaccination mega campaigns, the next campaigns will be conducted on 17th and 24th November and 1st December.