AMN

The idol of Goddess Annapurna which was retrieved from Canada today handed over to the UP government for installation and Pranaprathista at Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi.

It has begun its journey to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Earlier, Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy and other Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Hardeep Puri performed puja to Annapurna Devi Murti at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi.