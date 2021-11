AMN

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been admitted to Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital this evening following acute neck and back pain. In a statement, the Chief Minister said his medical condition has aggravated in the past few months due to hectic work schedule and his drive to serve the people of Maharashtra, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. Seeking people’s prayers and support, Mr. Thackeray said he will stay in the hospital for a few days for proper treatment.