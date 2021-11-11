Vice President, PM express grief over loss of lives due to bus-tanker collision in Rajasthan



AMN

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a bus-tanker collision at the Barmer-Jodhpur Highway in Rajasthan.

The Vice President said, his thoughts are with the bereaved family members in this hour of grief. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Mr Modi said, it is saddening that people have lost their lives due to a bus-tanker collision in Rajasthan. He expressed condolences to the bereaved families. The Prime Minister prayed for speedy recovery of the injured. Mr Modi said, an ex-gratia of two lakh rupees from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the accident. He said, the injured will be given 50 thousand rupees each.