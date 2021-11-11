India, China harden positions on LAC row
Bangladesh govt raises prices of diesel, kerosene by 15 Taka per litre
Haryana govt notifies State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020; To come into force from Jan 15, 2022
France to help India in advanced military technologies
Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan to be held in New Delhi on Nov 10
Vice President, PM express grief over loss of lives due to bus-tanker collision in Rajasthan

AMN

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a bus-tanker collision at the Barmer-Jodhpur Highway in Rajasthan.

The Vice President said, his thoughts are with the bereaved family members in this hour of grief. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Mr Modi said, it is saddening that people have lost their lives due to a bus-tanker collision in Rajasthan. He expressed condolences to the bereaved families. The Prime Minister prayed for speedy recovery of the injured. Mr Modi said, an ex-gratia of two lakh rupees from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the accident. He said, the injured will be given 50 thousand rupees each.

SPORTS

RS 2.2-crore domestic badminton under new format from next month

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The Rs 2.2- crore domestic badminton season under new format will commence fr ...

T-20 World Cup: India beat Namibia by nine wickets in Dubai; England to take on New Zealand in first semifinal tomorrow

AMN WorldCupIn ICC T20 World Cup 2021, India beat Namibia by nine wickets in Dubai last night when India ma ...

President’s Cup shooting championship: Manu Bhaker and Javad Foroughi win air pistol mixed team gold

AMN Manu Bhaker in partnership with Olympic champion Javad Foroughi of Iran won the mixed air pistol gold i ...

خبرنامہ

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

