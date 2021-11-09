Srinagar joins UNESCO Creative Cities Network 2021 under crafts, folk arts category

AMN / WEB DESK

UNESCO has included Srinagar city of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in its coveted list of Creative Cities Network (UCCN). The announcement was made on Monday by UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay through a press release describing the list of 49 cities selected ” in recognition of their commitment to placing the culture and creativity at the heart of their development and to sharing knowledge and good practices”.

The news about inclusion of Srinagar in the UNESCO’s coveted list was hailed by the cross-section of the society. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, took to Twitter congratulating the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir LG, Manoj Sinha, also described it as an ultimate recognition for artisans and weavers of J&K.

The UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) is a project of UNESCO launched in 2004 to promote cooperation among cities which recognized creativity as a major factor in their urban development. As of 2017, there are 180 cities from 72 countries in the network.

The network aims to foster mutual international cooperation with and between member cities committed to invest in creativity as a driver for sustainable urban development, social inclusion and cultural vibrancy. The Network recognizes the following creative fields.