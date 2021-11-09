India, China harden positions on LAC row
इंडियन आवाज़     09 Nov 2021 02:42:30      انڈین آواز

Srinagar joins UNESCO Creative Cities Network 2021 under crafts, folk arts category

AMN / WEB DESK

UNESCO has included Srinagar city of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in its coveted list of Creative Cities Network (UCCN). The announcement was made on Monday by UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay through a press release describing the list of 49 cities selected ” in recognition of their commitment to placing the culture and creativity at the heart of their development and to sharing knowledge and good practices”.

The news about inclusion of Srinagar in the UNESCO’s coveted list was hailed by the cross-section of the society. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, took to Twitter congratulating the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir LG, Manoj Sinha, also described it as an ultimate recognition for artisans and weavers of J&K.

The UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) is a project of UNESCO launched in 2004 to promote cooperation among cities which recognized creativity as a major factor in their urban development. As of 2017, there are 180 cities from 72 countries in the network.

The network aims to foster mutual international cooperation with and between member cities committed to invest in creativity as a driver for sustainable urban development, social inclusion and cultural vibrancy. The Network recognizes the following creative fields.

SPORTS

T-20 World Cup: India beat Namibia by nine wickets in Dubai; England to take on New Zealand in first semifinal tomorrow

AMN WorldCupIn ICC T20 World Cup 2021, India beat Namibia by nine wickets in Dubai last night when India ma ...

President’s Cup shooting championship: Manu Bhaker and Javad Foroughi win air pistol mixed team gold

AMN Manu Bhaker in partnership with Olympic champion Javad Foroughi of Iran won the mixed air pistol gold i ...

Lakshya Sen & Kidambi Srikanth’s campaign at Hylo Open Super 500 Badminton Championship ends in semifinals

AMN Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth's campaign at Hylo Open Super 500 Badminton Champions ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

The Indian Awaaz