Delhi’s air quality improves slightly

Delhi’s air quality has improved marginally. Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital has now moved up to very poor from severe. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed that the hourly AQI for New Delhi at 7am stood at 384. Yesterday, the average AQI was 428, which was in the severe category.

Delhi experienced three consecutive days of severe air quality due to the double impact of firecrackers burst during Diwali and stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab.

The CPCB classifies an AQI of zero to 50 as good, 51 to 100 as satisfactory, 101 to 200 as moderate, 201 to 300 as poor, 301 to 400 as very poor and above 401 as severe.

CPCB is holding a meeting to review the air quality situation and discuss whether it’s necessary to consider implementing Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) measures mandated under the severe category.