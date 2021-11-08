India, China harden positions on LAC row
Uphaar cinema tragedy: Delhi courts sentences 7-year jail for Ansal brothers

The case is related to tampering with the evidence in the main fire tragedy case in which the Ansals were convicted and sentenced to a 2-year jail term by the Supreme Court (PTI)

AMN / NEW DELHI

A Delhi court awarded 7-year jail terms to real estate tycoons Sushil and Gopal Ansal for tampering with evidence in the Uphaar cinema fire case. The court also imposed a fine of ₹2.25 crore each on the Ansals.

The court also awarded a 7-year-jail term each to former court staff Dinesh Chand Sharma and two others – P P Batra and Anoop Singh and a fine of ₹3 lakh each on them.

The Ansals were found guilty of evidence tampering in the main fire tragedy case in which they were convicted and sentenced to a 2-year jail term by the Supreme Court.

The top court, however, released them taking into account the prison time they had done on the condition that they pay ₹30 crores fine each, to be used for building a trauma center in the national capital.

The fire that claimed 59 lives, had broken out at the Uphaar cinema during a film show on June 13, 1997.

