Incessant rainfall lash several parts of Telangana

AMN

Several parts of the Telangana including its capital city Hyderabad are being lashed by incessant rainfall. Several residential colonies in Hyderabad and surrounding districts have been marooned due to water logging and storm water. The emergency teams of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation are clearing water logs and pumping out the stagnated water from residential colonies.

Meanwhile, the Met officials issued an Orange Warning to Hyderabad and surrounding Districts stating that heavy to very heavy rain at some places today and tomorrow. The officials further informed that several places will receive moderate to heavy rain for next two days under the influence of the prevailing upper air trough.

Meanwhile, Chegunta in Medak district recorded the highest rainfall of 22.7 centimetres during the past 24 hours while Uppal in Hyderabad recorded 21 centimetres of rainfall.

People faced hardships due to traffic snarls resulted after waterlogging on main roads. Residents had to witness difficulties due to storm water which stagnated in residential colonies.