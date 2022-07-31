FreeCurrencyRates.com

Incessant rain for last two days continues to disrupt normal life in most parts of Uttarakhand

AMN

Normal life continued to be impacted in most parts of Uttarakhand as incessant rain battered the state in the last two days. In Dehradun, rivers and streams are in spate. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in most districts of the state from today to 2nd August In view of the warning of the Meteorological Department, the SDRF and the concerned officials were instructed to take special precautions in sensitive areas in view of the possible disaster. People living near rivers and streams have been advised to move to safer places. According to the Disaster Management Department, more than 160 roads are blocked in the state due to landslides.

