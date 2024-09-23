In US PM Modi meets Palestinian President, expresses ‘deep concern’ over Gaza situation

AMN / WEB DESK

In New York Prime Minister Narendra Modi met SEVERAL LEADERS on the side sidelines of the UN General Assembly session on Sunday.

Prime Minister Modi met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday and expressed deep concern at the humanitarian situation in Gaza. He reiterated India’s support for the restoration of peace and stability in the region.

“Met President Mahmoud Abbas in New York. Reiterated India’s support for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region. Exchanged views of further strengthening long-standing friendship with the people of Palestine,” Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi is currently in New York. He met the leader on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session on Sunday.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal later said in a post on X: “PM Modi expressed deep concern at the humanitarian situation in Gaza and reaffirmed India’s continued support to the people of Palestine”.

PM Modi holds bilateral meetings with Nepal PM & Crown Prince of Kuwait

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah in New York in the wee hours today, on the sidelines of UNGA. The leaders reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to further strengthen the historical linkages and strong people to people contacts.

Prime Minister Modi also held talks with his Nepal counterpart KP Sharma Oli. The two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest to strengthen cooperation in all areas of age-old, multi-faceted and expanding India-Nepal partnership.

Prime Minister Modi also discussed emerging technology collaboration with business leaders at the CEO Roundtable.

Mr Modi met Dr Krishna Singh of Holtec International and discussed Holtec’s plan to expand manufacturing in India and the potential for boosting cooperation in the field atomic energy.

PM Narendra Modi is on a three-day official trip to the United States.

He arrived in New York on Saturday after attending the Quad Leaders’ Summit in Wilmington, Delaware.