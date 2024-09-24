Lebanon: 274 killed in Israeli Attacks, 1000 Injured

WEB DESK

In Lebanon, at least 274 people have been killed and more than 1000 wounded in Israeli attacks across the country. The country’s health ministry said in a statement that children, women, and paramedics are among those killed and wounded in the attacks. Israeli air attacks targeted dozens of towns, including Bint Jbeil, Aitaroun, Majdal Selem, Hula, Toura, Qlaileh, Haris, Nabi Chit, Tarayya, Shmestar, Harbata, Libbaya and Sohmor.

Meanwhile, The Israeli military said, it has carried out strikes on 800 targets in Lebanon, claiming they were weapons depots used by the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

In response, Hezbollah has fired dozens of rockets toward northern Israel, the group said in a statement. It said that military bases and logistics warehouses were targeted with dozens of missiles in response to Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon.

In a separate statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said at least 35 rockets were fired from Lebanon. It added that several rockets were shot down by air defence forces, while others hit open areas.

Earlier in the day, the IDF had warned Lebanese people in the capital, Beirut, and other areas via a phone call to evacuate their residences and distance themselves from any buildings holding Hezbollah weapons.

The Lebanese Civil Defence has said its teams have been working to extinguish fires that broke out in several homes, factories and warehouses as a result of the Israeli attacks.

The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon expressed grave concern for the safety of civilians in southern Lebanon. It warned that any further escalation of the situation could lead to far-reaching and devastating consequences.

Russia warned of rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the situation is swiftly deteriorating every day.

Germany has made an appeal for de-escalation in Lebanon following the strikes. German Foreign Ministry said the situation in Lebanon is extremely tense.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has warned Israel of the dangerous consequences” following deadly air strikes in various parts of Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Israel’s military spokesperson Daniel Hagari announced that its aircraft are preparing to attack Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley and that the forces have begun a wide-scale aerial offensive in Lebanon.

Local media reported that thousands of people are fleeing southern Lebanon, with the main highway in the southern port city of Sidon packed with cars heading toward Beirut.

The Lebanese interior minister said schools in Beirut, Tripoli, and eastern and southern Lebanon are being turned into shelters amid the heavy displacement.