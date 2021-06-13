In shaping post-COVID reality, there is no way out for India but growth: Amitabh Kant

AMN

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has said in order to shape a post-COVID reality, there is no way out for India but growth. Mr. Kant emphasised that India has an opportunity to usher in change that will see the society transform within a generation. Speaking to a news agency, Mr. Kant said, a lot of FDI has come into India and it is an opportunity to attract best manufacturers. He said, now time has come to make India the simplest and easiest place to do business and use technology. He also emphasised that it is also opportunity to get into cutting edge areas of growth. Mr Kant said, this is also an opportunity to use technology to leapfrog so across a whole range of areas and advocated use of new technology to leapfrog into the world.