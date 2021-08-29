In Mann Ki Baat, PM urges people to get vaccinated for COVID-19

Staff Reporter

In view of COVID-19, the Prime Minister today reminded people about the mantra of Dawai Bhi, Kadai Bhi and urged them to vaccinate and take precautions. He said, more than 62 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country, but still people have to be careful and vigilant.

In his Mann Ki Baat Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded Indore for its cleanliness drive saying the city has created a special identity of its own in relation to cleanliness. He said, now the people of Indore have decided to maintain a Water Plus City and are striving for it with all their might. The greater the number of cities which are Water Plus in the country, cleanliness will increase further, rivers will also become clean.

Mr Modi also cited the example of the Sukhet Model which is being practiced in Madhubani in Bihar. The initiative has been successfully undertaken by Dr. Rajendra Prasad Agricultural University and the local Krushi Vigyan Kendra.

The purpose of this model is to reduce pollution in the villages. Under this model, dung and other household waste is collected from the farmers of the village and in return the villagers are given money for cooking gas cylinders. The Prime Minister urged every panchayat of the country to think of doing something like this in their villages.

Mr. Modi also gave the example of the Kanjirangal Panchayat of Sivaganga district in Tamil Nadu where the Gram Panchayat along with the local people has started an indigenous project to generate electricity from waste in their village. The garbage is collected from the entire village, electricity is generated from it and the residual products are also sold as pesticides.

On Vishwakarma Jayanti to be celebrated in the next few days, the Prime Minister said, Bhagwan Vishwakarma is considered as the symbol of creative power behind the genesis of the world. He said, even though skill is being recognized in a new way in the world today, our sages and seers have emphasized skill and scale for thousands of years.

He said, whichever great creations are there, whatever new and big works have been done, our scriptures ascribe them to Bhagwan Vishwakarma.

It is in a way a symbol of the thought that whatever development and innovation is happening in the world happens only through skills.

The Prime Minister said, in the view of our scriptures, all the skilled, talented people engaged in the process of creation and building are the legacy of Bhagwan Vishwakarma and people lives without such individuals would be unfathomable. He added that but during the long period of slavery and subjugation, the feeling that gave such respect to skill gradually faded into oblivion. The thinking became such that skill based tasks were considered inferior. And now the whole world is emphasizing the most on skill.

The Prime Minister said the worship of Bhagwan Vishwakarma is also not to be completed only with formalities. People have to respect the talent and work hard to be skilled. The Prime Minister said, there is no dearth of opportunities for skilled people in the world today.