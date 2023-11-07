IMF upgrades China’s 2023, 2024 GDP growth forecasts

AMN

IMF’s First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath has said that China’s economy is set to grow 5.4% this year, having made a “strong” post-COVID recovery, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday (November 7), making an upward revision to its earlier forecast of 5% growth, while expecting slower growth next year.

Reading a statement in Beijing, IMF’s First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath also said continued weakness in the property sector and subdued external demand could restrict gross domestic product growth to 4.6% in 2024, which was still better than the 4.2% forecast contained in its World Economic Outlook (WEO), published in October.

The upward revision followed a decision by China to approve a 1 trillion yuan ($137 billion) sovereign bond issue and allow local governments to frontload part of their 2024 bond quotas, in a move to support the economy.