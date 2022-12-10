FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Dec 2022 09:10:18      انڈین آواز

IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva calls on China to speed up restructuring of Sri Lankan debt

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

International Monetary Fund Chief Kristalina Georgieva has called on China to speed up the restructuring of Sri Lankan debt. In a statement released after the 7th 16 (one plus six) roundtable in China, Ms. Georgieva said that there is a need to accelerate and finalize the debt treatments for Sri Lanka, which would allow for disbursements from the IMF. China is a top lender to Sri Lanka along with Japan, the Asian Development Bank and India.

Meanwhile, China has informed Sri Lanka that they will also hold bilateral discussions with the IMF and World Bank.

As per a recent report, China held 19.6 percent of the Sri Lankan debt as of the end of 2021. Some of China’s infrastructure loans have also been questioned for lack of proper feasibility plans including Lotus tower, Hambantota port and an airport that has largely remained unused.

Earlier this year, Sri Lanka had suspended repayments on its international debt due to the economic crisis. The forex reserves in the island nation had plummeted resulting in acute shortages in fuel, food and medicines.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ایئر انڈیا کے کیبن کریوکے لیے نئے ضابطے پر تنازع

جاوید اخترہندوستانی ایئرلائن کے لیے اخلاقی آداب کے نئے قوان ...

بیرون ملکوں میں ہندوستانیوں کی کا میابی کا راز

یہ ایک عام بحث ہے کہ ہندوستانی نژاد لوگ بیرون ملک بڑی کمپنیوں ...

شعبہ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ریسرچ اسکالر/ طلبا سمینار کا انعقاد

(نومبر 30 نئی دہلی)شعبہ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant to reach its full capacity of 6000 megawatt by 2027

AMN Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is expected to reach its full capacity of six thousand megawatt by 2027. ...

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart