13 Sep 2021 05:33:58

IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Odisha & Maharashtra

Published On: By

AMN

Intermittent heavy downpour is being witnessed in Mumbai City, Mumbai suburbs, Thane and Navi Mumbai today.

Due to increasing rainfall in the catchment areas of Koyana dam in Satara district, the water level has risen sharply, prompting the release of 40 thousand cuesec litre water.

According to the Met Department, intensity of rainfall in north Konkan and north central Maharashtra will be high for the next five days. Heavy rainfall is also being experienced in Palghar district.

Meanwhile, the depression formed over the Bay of Bengal crossed the North Odisha coast early this morning. Due to its impact, several parts of Odisha have been experiencing incessant rainfall since the last 24 hours. The Meteorological Department has alerted at least five Western and interior Odisha districts of heavy to very heavy rainfall today.

The depression has induced a rainfall across the state that is both intensive and extensive, thereby throwing normal life out of gear.

Several low-lying areas in cities like capital Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Kendrapada and Phulbani have been inundated with rainwater. According to the Meteorological Department, at least 20 places of the state have recorded rainfall beyond 20 cms in the last 24 hours that is classified as extremely heavy rainfall. The holy city of Puri has broken the rainfall record of the last 87 years by receiving 342.5 mm rainfall, with the highest being 530 mm recorded at Astaranga in Puri district during the last 24 hours. Many rivers including the Mahanadi are swelling, though the water levels continue to flow below the danger level. Fishermen have been advised against going out into the seas along and off the Odisha coast till tomorrow.

