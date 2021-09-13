Delhi: Two kids dead as Building collapses in Sabzi Mandi area

AMN / WEB DESK

An old building collapsed in the Sabzi Mandi Area in North Delhi today killing two chidren. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot for rescue operations.

A person trapped under the debris was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the incident at 11.50 am, according to Atul Garg, Director of Delhi fire services. Garg said that officials are facing difficulty in transporting heavy machinery due to narrow lanes. Bodies of two kids have been retrieved from the debris.

According to police, construction work was underway in the building. There were labourers inside the building when it collapsed.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he is closely monitoring the situation. “The incident of building collapse in Sabzi Mandi area is very sad. The administration is engaged in relief and rescue work. Through the district administration, I am myself monitoring the situation,” he tweeted in hindi.

According to the Fire Department, many people are feared to be trapped under the debris. Rescue operation is underway.

Terming this a sad accident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said, the administration is engaged in relief and rescue work. Mr. Kejriwal said, he is monitoring the situation.