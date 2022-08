AMN

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert of rain in Uttarakhand for the next 4 days. The IMD said, there is a possibility of heavy rain in the mountainous region of the state today and across the state from tomorrow till Monday.

In view of the yellow warning, the administration and SDRF have been alerted and mobilized all necessary resources to deal with any possibility of natural calamity. People living in sensitive areas have also been alerted.