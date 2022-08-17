FreeCurrencyRates.com

IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai indicating heavy rainfall

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, indicating that heavy rainfall is very likely. Heavy rainfall in Mumbai yesterday caused traffic disruptions due to waterlogging. The local train services on the Central line as well as long distance trains arriving in Mumbai were also affected. Low-lying areas in the city had reported water logging.

Continuous rain in the catchment areas of Tansa dam has resulted in its overflowing. About 14 gates of the dam have been opened and 14573.64 cusecs of water is being discharged from the dam. Meanwhile, low intensity earthquakes were felt at Dindori in Nashik district last night. The intensity of the earthquake was 3.4 on the richter scale. According to the officials, no damage was reported to life or property due to the earthquakes.

