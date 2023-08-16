I’m here as Hindu’: UK PM Rishi Sunak attends Ram Katha at Cambridge

AMN

The Indian-origin British Prime Minister said that for him, faith was very personal, and it guides him in every aspect of his life. In a video of the event, Sunak is also seen making salutations of ‘Jai Siya Ram’.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday attended a ‘Ram Katha’ by spiritual preacher Morari Bapu organised at the Cambridge University campus. Sunak turned up as Murari Bapu’s katha was concluding. He said he was there not as a prime minister but as a Hindu. “It is truly an honour and pleasure to be here today at Morari Bapu’s Ram Katha at the University of Cambridge on Indian Independence Day,” he said. “Bapu, I am here today not as a prime minister but as a Hindu!”