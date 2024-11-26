The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

CINEMA / TV

IFFI 2024: Over 70 films to be showcased on sixth day of screenings

Nov 26, 2024

AMN / WEB DESK

At the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), over 70 films across genres will be showcased today, on the sixth day of screenings. Several of these movies, including India Votes, Stride, and Beyond the Court:

The Indian Wheelchair Basketball Journey, will be featured under the “Accessible India: Accessible Films” section. This section highlights Indian and international films enhanced with audio descriptions and Indian Sign Language, enabling visually and hearing-impaired audiences to fully experience the narratives. Other than this that the day offers a packed schedule of events designed to captivate the audience.

In addition to theater screenings, IFFI has organized Open Air Screenings for the audience. Screenings of three films, including Migration, Brahmāstra: Part One, and The Secret Life of Pets 2, will take place at various beaches across the city. Masterclasses by Cris Kirshbaum, Stephen Woolley, and Senthil Kumar will cover topics such as “The Thrill of Victory,” “Who is a Film Producer? The Five Stages of Production” and “Exhibition in Cinema Theatres: The Question of Accessibility.” In the evening, the centenary session Aasman Se Aaya Farishta: Mohammad Rafi, The King of Melody will feature prominent guests, including Sonu Nigam, Shahid Rafi, Subhash Ghai, and Anuradha Paudwal. Finally, the cultural extravaganza IFFIesta, which has been drawing thousands of people to its vibrant cultural and culinary spaces, will continue to set the tone for the evening.

Related Post

CINEMA / TV

Amol Palekar Unveils his Memoir, ‘Viewfinder’

Nov 25, 2024
CINEMA / TV

IFFI 2024: ‘Young Filmmakers – The Future is Now’ Celebrates Remarkable Youth Participation

Nov 24, 2024
CINEMA / TV

From Tashkent to Belgrade: 55th IFFI Celebrates Stories that Transcend Borders and Cultures

Nov 22, 2024

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Minister Releases Animal Husbandry Report on Occasion of National Milk Day 2024

26 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Constitution Has Been Driving Force behind Socio-Economic Changes in India, Says Lok Sabha Speaker

26 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
SPORTS

Odisha FC thrashes Hyderabad FC 6-0 in Indian Super League Clash

26 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
SPORTS

13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes youngest player to get IPL contract

26 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment