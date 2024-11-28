The Indian Awaaz

CINEMA / TV

55th IFFI concludes with vibrant ceremony in Goa

Nov 28, 2024
AMN

Saule Biluvaite directorial Toxic bagged the prestigious  Golden Peacock Award at the  55th International Film Festival of India 2024 today.

In the closing ceremony at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium at Panaji Goa, the team was awarded 40 lakhs cash prize, a golden peacock trophy, and a certificate.

Clement Faveau bagged the Best Actor Male award for his stellar performance and Vesta Matulyte and Leva Repuikaite jointly won the Best Actor Female honor for their roles in film Toxic.

In the Indian section, Navjot Bandiwadekar was recognized as the Best Debut Director of an Indian Feature Film for Gharat Ganpati while, the Best Web Series OTT award went to Lampan. The festival honoured Vikrant Massey as the Indian Film Personality of the Year, celebrating his acting talent and diverse characters portrayed on screen.

The evening opened on a high note with a vibrant folk performance by Mame Khan, followed by a melodious rendition by Amaal Malik, who performed some of his best compositions.

The grand closing ceremony was attended by dignitaries including Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju, and icons of the Indian film industry such as Madhur Bhandarkar, Ramesh Sippy, Ashutosh Gowariker, Rashmika Mandanna, Shriya Saran, Rupali Ganguly, and Jayaprada.

