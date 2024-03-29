ICJ Orders Israel to Take Action to Address Famine in Gaza

AMN/ WEB DES

In the wake of Israel’s ongoing counteroffensive in Gaza, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ordered Jerusalem to enable the unhindered flow of aid into Gaza to avert a famine. The decision was taken unanimously by the ICJ amid a warning that famine could hit Gaza within weeks. The famine warning was speculated by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Global Initiative, which is run by the World Food Programme and others.

Israel termed the allegation of blocking aid unfounded. Responding to the court order, the Israeli foreign ministry said it was continuing to promote new initiatives, and to expand existing ones to allow a continuous flow of aid into Gaza by land, air and sea. Israel also reiterated its stand that Hamas was to blame for the situation in Gaza and for starting the war.