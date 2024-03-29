FreeCurrencyRates.com

ICJ Orders Israel to Take Action to Address Famine in Gaza

In the wake of Israel’s ongoing counteroffensive in Gaza, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ordered Jerusalem to enable the unhindered flow of aid into Gaza to avert a famine. The decision was taken unanimously by the ICJ amid a warning that famine could hit Gaza within weeks. The famine warning was speculated by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Global Initiative, which is run by the World Food Programme and others.

Israel termed the allegation of blocking aid unfounded. Responding to the court order, the Israeli foreign ministry said it was continuing to promote new initiatives, and to expand existing ones to allow a continuous flow of aid into Gaza by land, air and sea. Israel also reiterated its stand that Hamas was to blame for the situation in Gaza and for starting the war.

خبرنامہ

رحمانی 30  کا داخلہ امتحان 30 اور 31 مارچ  2024 کو ہوگا۔

سینٹرز اور انٹرینس کی تفصیلات طلبا و طالبات کو ای میل، ایس ای ...

سابق چیئرمین پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ شہریار خان انتقال کرگئے۔

سابق سفارت کار مصنف اور دو بار پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ (پی سی بی) کے ...

روس: کنسرٹ ہال دہشت گردانہ حملے میں مرنے والوں کی تعداد 133 ہو گئی۔

© Russian Investigative Committee/TASS دہشت گردوں کے حملے میں زخمی 104 بالغ او ...

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean couples to have ba ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Noted Journalist Zafar Agha Passes Away

Journos shocked over his demise AMN / NEW DELHI Noted journalist and and the Editor-in-Chief Nation ...

MeitY notifies PIB fact check unit as fact checker of Central Government

AMN Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had updated the Information Technology (Int ...

