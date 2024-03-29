Over 40 People Including 36 Syrian Soldiers Killed In Israeli Air Strike

AMN/ WEB DESK

Over 40 people including 36 Syrian soldiers have been killed in an Israeli air strike in the Aleppo province on Friday. This was the second such attack in 24 hours. As per reports, Israeli air strikes targeted a rocket depot belonging to Lebanon’s Hezbollah. Those killed include six from the Hezbollah group. According to Syria’s state news agency SANA, the strike happened in wee hours and added that civilians were also injured in the attack.

Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes in Syria since the civil war there broke out in 2011. The air strikes target army positions as well as Iran-backed forces including Hezbollah, an ally of Damascus and Palestinian militant group Hamas. The strikes have increased since Israel’s war with Hamas began on October 7 last year.