FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     30 Mar 2024 04:44:03      انڈین آواز

Over 40 People Including 36 Syrian Soldiers Killed In Israeli Air Strike

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Over 40 people including 36 Syrian soldiers have been killed in an Israeli air strike in the Aleppo province on Friday. This was the second such attack in 24 hours. As per reports, Israeli air strikes targeted a rocket depot belonging to Lebanon’s Hezbollah. Those killed include six from the Hezbollah group. According to Syria’s state news agency SANA, the strike happened in wee hours and added that civilians were also injured in the attack.

Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes in Syria since the civil war there broke out in 2011. The air strikes target army positions as well as Iran-backed forces including Hezbollah, an ally of Damascus and Palestinian militant group Hamas. The strikes have increased since Israel’s war with Hamas began on October 7 last year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

رحمانی 30  کا داخلہ امتحان 30 اور 31 مارچ  2024 کو ہوگا۔

سینٹرز اور انٹرینس کی تفصیلات طلبا و طالبات کو ای میل، ایس ای ...

سابق چیئرمین پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ شہریار خان انتقال کرگئے۔

سابق سفارت کار مصنف اور دو بار پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ (پی سی بی) کے ...

روس: کنسرٹ ہال دہشت گردانہ حملے میں مرنے والوں کی تعداد 133 ہو گئی۔

© Russian Investigative Committee/TASS دہشت گردوں کے حملے میں زخمی 104 بالغ او ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean couples to have ba ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Noted Journalist Zafar Agha Passes Away

Journos shocked over his demise AMN / NEW DELHI Noted journalist and and the Editor-in-Chief Nation ...

MeitY notifies PIB fact check unit as fact checker of Central Government

AMN Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had updated the Information Technology (Int ...

@Powered By: Logicsart