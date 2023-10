@ICC

In ICC Men’s World Cup cricket, India beat Australia by six wickets at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday evening.

Chasing a target of 200 runs set by Australia, India romped home in -41.2 overs.

A strong 165-run partnership between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul for the 4th wicket was highlight of the Indian Innings. While Cirat scored 85, Rahul was unbeaten at 97.

Opting to bat first, Australia were all out at 199 in 49.3 overs. For India, Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets.