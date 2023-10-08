इंडियन आवाज़     08 Oct 2023 11:25:37      انڈین آواز

19th Asian Games concludes with glittering ceremony in Hangzhou, China

Leave a comment
Published On: By

@19thAGofficial

The baton for the next Asian Games has been passed on to Nagoya, Japan for 2026. The closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games concluded at the Hangzhou Olympics Stadium in China on Sunday. Hockey player P. R. Sreejesh was the flag bearer for India. The glittering ceremony saw more than 2000 performers put on a dazzling display, celebrating the love and unity between all the participating countries.

Raja Randhir Singh, the interim president of the Olympic Council of Asia or OCA, handed over the first Asian Games flag, the current flag and the torch to the Japanese side, marking the official end of the 19th edition of the Games. Nagoya which is set to organise the 20th edition is the capital of Japan’s Aichi Prefecture, located on the Pacific coast in central Honshu. Governor of Aichi Prefecture, Hideaki Omura, waved the flag of the OCA during the handover ceremony.

More than 12,000 athletes from 45 nations competed in 40 sports at the Games, which were delayed for a year due to COVID-19.   The Indian contingent won 107 medals- 28 gold, 38 silver, and 41 bronze at Hangzhou. In the previous edition of the Games at Jakarta in 2018, India was only able to secure 70 medals. This is the first time that the country has crossed the benchmark of 101 medals in any of the three major Games including the Olympics, the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بھارت اور سعودی عرب نے آج ایک مفاہمت نامے پر دستخط کیے ہیں۔

بھارت اور سعودی عرب نے آج ایک مفاہمت نامے پر دستخط کیے ہیں۔ ی ...

بھارتی فضائیہ کے دن کے موقع پر، ملک کی صلاحیتوں کو نمایاں کرنے کیلئے، پریاگ راج میں سنگم علاقے پر ایک فضائی شو کا انعقاد کیا گیا

بھارتی فضائیہ نے آج اترپردیش کے شہر پریاگ راج میں اپنی 91ویں ت ...

اسرائیلی فوجوں اور فلسطینی گروپ حماس کے درمیان لڑائی میں شدت آگئی ہے

دونوں طرف 800 سے زیادہ لوگ ہلاک ہوچکے ہیں۔ لبنان کا حزب اللہ ب ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO starts preparing for flight test Vehicle Abort Mission 1(TV-D1) for Gaganyaan mission

AMN The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO has started preparing for the flight test Vehicle Abort M ...

Unique Mushroom Genus discovered in Jammu & Kashmir

AMN / WEB DESK In a rare discovery, an extremely unique mushroom genus, marking its first-ever report in In ...

@Powered By: Logicsart