India concludes historic Asian Games campaign with 107 medals; 28 Gold, 38 Silver, 41 Bronze

AMN / HSB / WEB DESK

India has made history at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, surpassing the 100-medal mark for the first time. The nation has amassed a medal tally of 107 medals including 28 gold, 38 silver, and 41 bronze at Hangzhou. This is also only the second time India has won more than 100 medals in any of the three major Games – The Olympics, Commonwealth Games, and Asian Games.



India had a phenomenal performance on day 14 of the Games. With medals pouring in, the contingent claimed 6 gold, 4 silver, and 2 bronze taking the medals tally to exceptional heights.

Starting on a high early morning, India bagged both gold and bronze in women’s individual Archery Compound matches. Jyothi Surekha Vennam scored a superb 149 in the final and clinched the gold, while Aditi Gopichand Swami showed exemplary performance to successfully grab the bronze medal.



Jyothi expressed her joy at clinching the historic gold today. Archery coach, Sanjeev Singh too expressed his gratitude for the support given by the country.



In the men’s individual compound archery final, Ojas Deotale grabbed the gold while Abhishek Verma settled for the silver medal.



The men’s kabaddi team gave a stunning performance, as they clinched the gold against Iran. The men’s Cricket team also bagged gold after the final match against Afghanistan was called off due to rain. Another notable performance includes the duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy clinching gold in badminton men’s doubles. This is the first time that India has won gold in badminton at the Asian Games. They beat South Korea’s Choi Solgyu and Kim Won-ho in straight games 21-18 and 21-16.

The Indian Men’s and women’s Chess team bagged silver medal. In wrestling, Deepak Punia held silver in men’s 86kg freestyle category.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the Indian athletes for their historic achievement. He will host and interact with the Asian Games contingent once they arrive back home on the 10th of October.



The hundredth medal for the country was won by the women’s Kabaddi team, who beat Taipei in a thrilling match while the women’s Hockey team clinched bronze against Japan. Prime Minister applauded the team on their historic win, saying that the victory is a testament to the indomitable spirit of our women athletes. In the end, India finish in fourth place in the overall medal tally with 28 Gold medals, 8 ahead of Uzbekistan in fifth. The one that will forever be imprinted in our minds is 107 – the number of medals that these wonderful sportspersons have brought home.



Day 14 at the Asian Games saw riveting action, as Indian athletes created history by surpassing the 100-medal mark. Tomorrow is the final day of the 19th Asian Games. After 20 days of high-intensity, glory-filled action, the Indian contingent has collected their greatest-ever medal haul from the Asian Games. Indian sporting fraternity had some glorious moments in Hangzhou. From Team India’s first medal in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle team event to the first Gold in the Men’s Air Rifle team event to India’s victory in the Squash final to the Javelin Throw double medal to Parul Choudhary’s incredible come-from-behind win in the Women’s 5000m, there’s plenty for the Indian fans to remember for years to come.



Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu today said India’s contingent has signed off Asian Games with an impressive show of skill and grit. In a social media post, President Murmu congratulated the Indian women’s and men’s kabaddi teams for their gold medals. She said Indian men’s cricket team also won gold while men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won India’s first-ever badminton gold medal. She said the nation is proud of the players who bring home 107 medals, setting new benchmarks of excellence.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also congratulated the Kabbadi Men’s Team for clinching the Gold Medal at Asian Games. In a social media post, Mr Modi said their determination and teamwork have brought glory to India. He also praised Deepak Punia for winning the Silver Medal in the Men’s Wrestling 86 kg event, saying his dedication and spirit are truly inspiring.

Mr Modi also congratulated Men’s Cricket Team for bagging Gold in their debut appearance and called it historic. He also congratulated Women’s Hockey Team on winning the Bronze Medal.