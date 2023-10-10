ICC World Cup: New Zealand beat the Netherlands by 99 runs

Hyderabad

New Zealand defeated the Netherlands by 99 runs in league stage match of ICC Men’s ODI World Cup in Hyderabad on Sunday.



Chasing a target of 323 runs, the Netherlands were all out for 223 in 46.3 overs.



Earlier, put in to bat, Black Caps posted 322 for 7 in stipulated 50 overs.



On Tuesday, England will take on Bangladesh in Dharamsala at 10.30 A.M. and Pakistan clash with Sri Lanka in Hyderabad from 2 p.m.



Meanwhile, the Indian Cricket team landed in Delhi on Monday for its second World Cup-fixture against Afghanistan on Wednesday at Arun Jaitley Stadium. India defeated Australia by six wickets in their campaign opener in Chennai on Sunday.