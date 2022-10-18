ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: India defeats Australia by 6 runs in warm-up match

AMN

In ICC Men’s T20 World Cup warm-up matches, India defeated Australia by six runs in the stipulated 20 overs at The Gabba Stadium in Brisbane, Australia. Earlier, Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first. Chasing the target of 187 runs set by India, Australia managed to score 180 runs in 20 overs.

In another warm-up match between New Zealand and South Africa at Allan Border Stadium, South Africa had beaten New Zealand by 9 wickets. Earlier, South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first.

The warm-up matches between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at Allan Border Stadium and another match between Pakistan and England at the Gabba Stadium are underway. Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first. In the other match, England won the toss and opted to bowl first, Pakistan were at 70 runs for 2 wickets in 7 overs.