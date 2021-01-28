ICC announces Player of the Month awards to recognise best performances of both male & female cricketers

Dubai

The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced the introduction of the ICC Player of the Month awards. The award will recognise and celebrate the best performances of both male and female cricketers across all forms of international cricket throughout the year.



In a statement, ICC said, an independent ICC Voting Academy comprising former players, broadcasters, and journalists from around the world, will team up with fans to vote for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month and ICC Women’s Player of the Month.



From performances by youngsters such as Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, T. Natarajan, Rishabh Pant and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan) to established players such as Ravichandran Ashwin, Joe Root (England), Steve Smith (Australia), Marizanne Kapp and Nadine de Klerk of South Africa and Nida Dar (Pakistan), there will be no shortage of candidates for the month of January.