ICAR and Dhanuka Agritech Limited sign MoU to deliver new technology to farmers

By Andalib Akhter

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Dhanuka Agritech Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with objective of utilizing the efficiency of both the institutions to deliver new technology to the farmers

Deputy Director General (Agricultural Extension), ICAR Dr. U.S. Gautam and Chairman, Dhanuka Agritech Limited Dr. R.G. Aggarwal signed this MoU on behalf of respective organizations Tuesday.

Dr. Gautam said that the objective of this agreement is to utilize the efficiency of both the institutions to deliver new technology to the farmers. He said that there are more than 14.5 crore farmers across the country, out of which most of the farmers are having small land holdings. Dhanuka Agritech will provide training related to agricultural production to these small farmers by associating with the central institutes, ATARIs and KVKs.

Dr. Gautam said that today the whole world is facing the challenges of climate change and India is no stranger to it, in such a time there is a need for both the institutions to work together on a new method of agricultural production which is climate-friendly. The aim of this MoU is to promote natural farming in the changing environment, he added.

Dr. Aggarwal said Dhanuka Agritech will provide advisory service and train farmers in collaboration with ICAR-ATARI and KVKs. On this occasion, Assistant Director General of ICAR, Directors, senior scientists and senior officers of ICAR headquarters were also present.

