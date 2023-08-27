इंडियन आवाज़     27 Aug 2023 03:41:38      انڈین آواز

IBSA World Games: Indian men’s Blind cricket team settles for silver after loss to Pakistan

AMN

In Cricket, Indian men’s visually impaired team settled for a silver medal after a defeat against Pakistan in the final of the men’s T20 cricket event at the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games 2023 at Edgbaston, Birmingham today. Batting first, India posted 184 for 3 in the stipulated twenty overs. Pakistan chased down the target of 185 runs in the 15th over after a dominating batting display. The cricket game was included in the IBSA World Games for the first time and India’s both men’s and women’s blind teams reached the finals to ensure a medal for India. Earlier today, the Indian women’s team beat Australia by nine wickets on the DLS method to claim the historic gold medal for India.

