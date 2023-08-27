इंडियन आवाज़     27 Aug 2023 03:41:30      انڈین آواز

Badminton: HS Prannoy wins bronze at BWF World Championships in Copenhagen

India’s ace shuttler HS Prannoy had to settle for a bronze medal as he registered a loss to Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semifinals of the ongoing Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships yesterday.

Prannoy went down to world number three and three-time Junior champion Vitidsarn by 21-18, 13-21, 14-21. Prannoy had stormed into the semi-final of the BWF World Championships after defeating World Number 2 and the defending champion Viktor Axelsen at Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

With this win, World Number 7 Prannoy assured a bronze medal for India by beating the home favourite Axelsen in three games 21-13, 15-21, 16-21.This is India’s 14th medal at the World Championships. This includes one gold, four silvers and nine bronze medals. China is the most successful team in the tournament’s history, with 196 medals, including 69 gold, 48 silver and 79 silvers. The BWF World Championships 2023 are being held from August 21 to 27 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

