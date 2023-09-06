I&B Minister Anurag Thakur reviews G20 preparations at ITPO complex

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur along with officials of External Affairs Ministry, Prasar Bharati and ITPO officials reviewed the arrangements on Tuesday at the International Media Centre and Prasar Bharati’s command centre.

In a social media post, Mr Thakur said the G20 Summit in New Delhi is going to be the biggest-ever occasion for the country to be the host of all the major world powers under the leadership of the Prime Minister. Mr Thakur said immense enthusiasm has been witnessed among domestic as well as international media with thousands of media persons registering for accreditation. He said a massive state-of-the-art International Media Centre has been set up in the proximity of the main summit arena, Bharat Mandapam.



The Minister said Prasar Bharati has made an elaborate arrangement for the coverage of the main event at Bharat Mandapam and other vantage points like airport arrival, arrival at the venue, tree plantation, bilateral meetings, and Raj Ghat event. Overall coverage will be done in Ultra High Definition broadcasting technology with an integrated all-round coverage of the event using a state-of-the-art 4K broadcast camera system from venues across New Delhi.