India extends support to SCO member countries to enhance legal and judicial capabilities

AMN

India has extended support to Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member countries to enhance legal and judicial capabilities. The 10th meeting of the Ministers of Law and Justice of SCO countries was held through video conferencing yesterday. Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal emphasised India’s commitment to the SCO charter and its principles of mutual trust, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and mutual benefit. The Minister said, this commitment is based on the Prime Minister’s vision that India has emerged as Viswa Mitra.

Mr Meghwal highlighted how India has embarked on a path of Legal reforms. He added that one thousand 486 such laws have already been repealed and more such archaic laws are being identified.