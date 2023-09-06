इंडियन आवाज़     06 Sep 2023 10:16:50      انڈین آواز

Delhi govt issues Gazette notification of Restrictions to be imposed during G20 Summit

Delhi Government has issued Gazette notification of the Restrictions to be imposed during the G20 Summit beginning 9th of this month in the National Capital Delhi. 

The notification says that all types of goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses, and local city buses will not operate on Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road, and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel from tonight till Sunday. The entire area of New Delhi District will be considered as “Controlled Zone-1” from 5 am on 8th September to 10th September.

AIR correspondent reports that as per Gazette notification, Goods vehicles carrying essential commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits, medical supplies, and others having valid “No Entry Permissions’ will be allowed to enter Delhi. Bonafide residents, authorized vehicles, and emergency vehicles including passengers traveling to Airport, Old Delhi and New Delhi Railway Stations will be allowed to ply in New Delhi District. However, TSR and taxis will not be allowed to enter or ply in the New Delhi District from 5 am on 9th September to 10th September. All types of commercial vehicles including buses that are already present in Delhi will be allowed to move on Ring Road and road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi. 

