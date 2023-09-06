इंडियन आवाज़     06 Sep 2023 01:21:56      انڈین آواز

LIC shares jump over 4%; gains for fourth straight session

LIC share price rallied more than 4% in the early trade on Wednesday, extending gains for the fourth straight session. LIC shares jumped as much as 4.52% to ₹690.00 apiece on the BSE.

In an exchange filing on Tuesday, the largest life insurer in the country LIC said it’s shareholding in Welspun Corp has diluted from 1,89,68,840 to 1,36,06,752 equity shares, decreasing its shareholding from 7.252% to 5.202% of the paid-up capital of the company.

LIC sold a total of 53,62,088 equity shares of Welspun Corp from November 10, 2022, to September 4, 2023.

Welspun Corp share price has surged 45% in 2023 so far. The stock has gained over 27% in the last three months and 36% in the last one year period.

