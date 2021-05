IAF airlifts two cryogenic oxygen containers from Indonesia

An Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft IL-76 airlifted two cryogenic Oxygen containers from Jakarta, Indonesia, and landed at Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam. An IAF C17 is bringing two Oxygen Generators from Bordeaux, France to the Hindan Airbase. Another C17 is bringing Zeolite (Respiratory Oxygen raw material) from Frankfurt to Mumbai.

In India, C-17s airlifted two cryogenic oxygen containers from Hindan to Bhubaneswar and four from Hyderabad to Bhubaneswar. Other C17s are bringing eight cryogenic oxygen containers from Nagpur and Pune to Bhubaneswar and Jamnagar, six from Vijayawada to Bhubaneswar, four from Chandigarh to Ranchi, five from Agra and Lucknow to Jamnagar and Ranchi, and five from Gwalior to Ranchi.