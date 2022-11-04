Hylo Open: Indian duo Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand advance to semifinal in women’s doubles

AMN

In Badminton, women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand advanced to the semifinal of the ongoing Hylo Open at Saarbrücken in Germany. The Indian duo emerged victorious over Chinese Taipei duo of Hsu Ya Ching and Lin Wan Ching, 21-17, 18-21, 21-8 in the quarterfinal of the tournament.

The first two games were closely contested, with the Indian pair winning the first and their opponents getting the second one. This set up a decider, which Jolly and Gopichand won in a one-sided manner by 21-8.

In men’s doubles, the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost to England’s Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in straight games, 17-21, 14-21.

Later tonight, shuttlers like Malvika Bansod and Kidambi Srikanth will be in action.