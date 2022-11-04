FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 Nov 2022 12:22:28      انڈین آواز

Hylo Open: Indian duo Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand advance to semifinal in women’s doubles

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In Badminton, women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand advanced to the semifinal of the ongoing Hylo Open at Saarbrücken in Germany. The Indian duo emerged victorious over Chinese Taipei duo of Hsu Ya Ching and Lin Wan Ching, 21-17, 18-21, 21-8 in the quarterfinal of the tournament.

The first two games were closely contested, with the Indian pair winning the first and their opponents getting the second one. This set up a decider, which Jolly and Gopichand won in a one-sided manner by 21-8.

In men’s doubles, the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost to England’s Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in straight games, 17-21, 14-21.

Later tonight, shuttlers like Malvika Bansod and Kidambi Srikanth will be in action.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Indian men’s squash team win their first ever gold medal at Asian Team Championships

AMN In Squash, Indian men's team clinched their first-ever gold at the Asian Squash Team Championships toda ...

Rising Sun Water Fest: Bombay Engineers Club bags maximum gold medals in Rowing events

AMN After the grand opening ceremony of Rising Sun Water Fest on 03 Nov by Hon'ble CM of Meghalaya, today o ...

Hylo Open: Indian duo Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand advance to semifinal in women’s doubles

AMN In Badminton, women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand advanced to the semifinal of ...

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart