Hush money case: Trump faces sentencing after losing Supreme Court appeal

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President-elect Donald Trump is set to face sentencing today in a hush-money case after the Supreme Court rejected his emergency appeal last evening, to halt the proceedings. In a 5-4 decision, the court ruled that the case would not significantly impact his presidential duties.

Judge Juan Merchan stated that Trump would not face prison time but would receive a conditional discharge, branding him a convicted criminal. Trump, convicted of business fraud for misreporting hush money payments to adult star Stormy Daniels as legal expenses, will appear remotely.

Trump denied Daniels’ claims of a tryst, asserting the payment was to avoid family embarrassment. Prosecutors charged him with 34 counts, elevating each payment into separate offences.

The Supreme Court majority included Chief Justice John Roberts and Trump appointee Amy Coney Barrett. In a social media post, Trump criticized Judge Merchan as corrupt but expressed appreciation for the Supreme Court’s efforts.