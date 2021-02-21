‘Hunar Haat’ emphasises on Vocal for Local: Rajnath Singh

Staff Reporter/ NEW DELHI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the 26th edition of ‘Hunar Haat’ here today. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said Hunar Haat brings together indigenous artisans and craftsmen from across the country. He said this Haat is a beautiful exhibition of India’s traditional art and craft and more importantly country’s “cultural mosaic”.

The Minister stated that Hunar Haat gives emphasis on Vocal for Local which is the basis of self-reliant India. He said Hunar Haat not only gives a common platform to the traditional artisans and craftsmen but is also an expression of country’s rich culture and tradition. He added that the Haat plays an important role in the national and international branding of arts and crafts of artisans so that they get a fair price for their products.

Ministry of Minority Affairs is organising the Hunar Haat on the theme of Vocal for Local. The Hunar Haat will be underway till 1st March. More than 600 artisans and craftsmen from more than 31 states and UTs are participating.

Artisans and craftsmen from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir, Jharkhand, West Bengal among others are participating for the display and sale of their exquisite indigenous handmade products. The indigenous handmade products from every corner of the country are available under one roof at Hunar Haat.

The visitors can also enjoy traditional delicacies from every region of the country at the Bawarchikhana section. Besides, the people will also enjoy different cultural and musical programmes to be presented by renowned artists of the country.

People will get a feel of the strength of the country’s Unity in Diversity at the Hunar Haat.