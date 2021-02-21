PM unveils several projects of power, urban sector in Kerala
India-China to hold 10th round of Corps Commander level talks following first phase of disengagement at Pangong Lake
For the first time, China admits death of their soldiers in Galwan valley clashes
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
Strong India-Australia ties will play important role in shaping post-COVID world: PM Modi
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Feb 2021 11:10:00      انڈین آواز

‘Hunar Haat’ emphasises on Vocal for Local: Rajnath Singh

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter/ NEW DELHI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the 26th edition of ‘Hunar Haat’ here today. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said Hunar Haat brings together indigenous artisans and craftsmen from across the country. He said this Haat is a beautiful exhibition of India’s traditional art and craft and more importantly country’s “cultural mosaic”.

The Minister stated that Hunar Haat gives emphasis on Vocal for Local which is the basis of self-reliant India. He said Hunar Haat not only gives a common platform to the traditional artisans and craftsmen but is also an expression of country’s rich culture and tradition. He added that the Haat plays an important role in the national and international branding of arts and crafts of artisans so that they get a fair price for their products.

Ministry of Minority Affairs is organising the Hunar Haat on the theme of Vocal for Local. The Hunar Haat will be underway till 1st March. More than 600 artisans and craftsmen from more than 31 states and UTs are participating.

Artisans and craftsmen from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir, Jharkhand, West Bengal among others are participating for the display and sale of their exquisite indigenous handmade products. The indigenous handmade products from every corner of the country are available under one roof at Hunar Haat.

The visitors can also enjoy traditional delicacies from every region of the country at the Bawarchikhana section. Besides, the people will also enjoy different cultural and musical programmes to be presented by renowned artists of the country.

People will get a feel of the strength of the country’s Unity in Diversity at the Hunar Haat.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Hockey: Sreejesh to lead 22-member Indian hockey team on European tour

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace goalkeeper PR Sreejesh will lead the 22-member Indian Hockey squad on a 1 ...

Boxing: Vinka, Chanu win gold each as Indian women pugilists put up impressive show at Adriatic Pearl Tournament

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Vinka (60kg) and T Sanamacha Chanu (75kg) clinched a gold each as Indian boxe ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسین 25 ملکوں کو سپلائی کی گئی

وزیر خارجہ ایس جئے شنکر نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسی ...

لو جہاد قانون معاملہ سپریم کورٹ میں جمعیة علماءہندکی مداخلت کار کی عرضی منظور

عرضی گزار کو عرضی میں ترمیم کی اجازت،سماعت دوہفتے کے لئے ملت ...

بھارت کا کووڈ۔ 19 کے عالمی ٹیکہ کاری میں مرکزی کردار: وزیراعظم

AMN وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے پچھلے چھ سال میں ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!