Delhi records 1,573 new COVID 19 cases, recovery rate 80%
Income Tax Dept. facilitates new functionality for banks and post offices
Donald Trump finally wears mask in public as Covid cases rise globally
US Education Chief Presses for Reopening Schools
Iran: ‘Human Error’ Caused Ukraine Crash
Amitabh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Test Positive for COVID
Govt advises cautious use of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab for Covid-19 treatment
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Jul 2020 11:52:35      انڈین آواز

HRD Ministry issues guideline for online classes, restricts screen timing

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

Amid reports of burden and stress on students attending online classes, the Human Resource and Development Ministry today issued guidelines for such classes operationalised by schools amid the COVID pandemic.

Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank virtually released the PRAGYATA guidelines on digital education recommending a cap on the screen time for students.

The HRD Ministry has suggested that the online classes for pre-primary students should not be for more than 30 minutes a day. For Classes 1st to 8th , it has suggested that not more than two online sessions of upto 45 minutes each should be conducted in a day. The guidelines have been issued keeping in mind the overall development of the students with an aim to cut down undue screen time. For the senior students, from class 9th to 12th, the Ministry has suggested to limit the online classes to a maximum of four sessions of upto 45 minutes each.

Speaking on the release of the PRAGYATA guidelines, Mr Pokhriyal said that COVID-19 pandemic has led to closure of schools and has impacted over 240 million children of the country who are enrolled in schools.

He said, PRAGYATA guidelines have been developed from the perspective of learners, with a focus on online, digital education for students who are presently at home due to lockdown. He added that these guidelines on Digital Education provide a roadmap for carrying forward online education to enhance the quality of education. The Minister highlighted that the guidelines will be relevant and useful for a diverse set of stakeholders including school heads, teachers, parents, teacher educators and students. The guidelines stress upon the use of alternative academic calendar of NCERT, for both, learners having access to digital devices and learners having limited or no access.

The PRAGYATA guidelines include eight steps of digital learning that is, Plan- Review- Arrange- Guide- Yak (talk)- Assign- Track- Appreciate. These steps guide the planning and implementation of digital education step by step with examples. The Guidelines also emphasize the need to unify all efforts related to digital, online education, benefitting school going children across the country. The initiative includes DIKSHA, SWAYAM Prabha, Radio Vahini and Shiksha Vaani.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Former cricketer Chetan Chauhan tests positive for COVID-19

AMN Former India cricketer and Uttar Pradesh cabinet Minister Chetan Chauhan has tested positive for COVID- ...

Asia Cup Cricket tournament postponed till June 2021

AMN The Asia Cup Cricket tournament, which was scheduled to be held in September this year, has been postpo ...

Ad

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

IIT Kanpur develops UV sanitizing device ‘SHUDDH’ to make room COVID free

AMN / KANPUR Imagineering Laboratory department of IIT Kanpur has developed an Ultraviolet (UV) sanitizing ...

NHAI to collaborate with IITs, NITs, for improving highways

AMN / NEW DELHI National Highways Authority of India, NHAI has approached all IITs, NITs and reputed Engine ...

MARQUEE

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

WEB DESK The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for arrival of tourists in the union territ ...

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

AMN Government has decided to open all the Centrally protected monuments by completely abiding with safety ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!