Hope to compete in Paris 2024 Olympics & Paralympics; Para Javelin thrower Sumit Antil

Harpal Singh Bedi

Para Javelin thrower Sumit Antil who won gold with a world record show on Tuesday exuded confidence in representing the country in both the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris 2024.

Antil, the 23-year-old from Sonepat, smashed the world record not once, not twice, but thrice to clinch the gold in the men’s javelin F64 with the New World Record throw of 68.55m.

“I wish to take part in both the Olympics and Paralympics. That’s my dream.” he said adding “During my training, I have been touching the 70m-mark. And I dream of throwing between 75 to 80m and that should be enough to compete amongst the able-bodied athletes.

Once I return from Tokyo, I will be training for that for sure,” said Antil who had earlier participated in able-bodied events including the Indian Grand Prix event.

Talking about the Paralympic gold Antil said It was the only medal missing from his cabinet.

“At the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships, I settled for the Silver. So, I always wanted to win the gold medal. My coaches told me to show aggression in the Paralympics.

” I am happy I could finally come out with a good performance and inspire the upcoming generation,” said the youngster who was inspired by Neeraj Chopra’s gold medal-winning performance.

The conditions were extremely hot and humid on the day in Tokyo but Antil never looked bothered. “During the pandemic, I took special permission from the Sports Authority of India to train at home. And I was prepared for all conditions – hot and wet conditions. I used to train late at night and this paid off well.”

He is now hoping that the Paralympic gold will land him a job once he is back in India. “Currently, I’m unemployed and doing training full time but I hope I will get a job after this. Let’s see what happens when I return to India.”